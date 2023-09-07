SEC Now's Matt Stinchcomb and Takeo Spikes explain why being creative on both sides of the ball will be important as the No. 3 Tide face the No. 11 Longhorns. (2:09)

Week 2 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads south Saturday, Sept. 9, to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the No. 11 Texas Longhorns face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Denny Chimes, 739 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35401. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Alabama on Sept. 9.

Why we're excited for Texas at Bama

Alabama hasn't lost to anybody at home since 2019. Could Nick Saban's former assistant, Steve Sarkisian, break that streak?

QB Jalen Milroe will finally be put to the test against Texas.

Last week's win over Rice marks the first game Texas forced three or more turnovers since Oct. 2, 2021. That snapped the fourth-longest streak in FBS.

The last time Alabama was on CGD

Week 2's trip marks "GameDay's" 17th all-time visit to Tuscaloosa and first since the 2020 Iron Bowl. This is also the Crimson Tide's 55th appearance overall on the show, the second most of any team.

Keep "College GameDay" going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Watch No. 11 Texas take on No. 3 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

