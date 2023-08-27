Five-star defensive tackle David Stone, Jr., No. 6 overall in 2024 ESPN 300, committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, providing second-year coach Brent Venables a crucial victory on the recruiting front.

Originally from Oklahoma City, Stone, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida and is the top ranked defensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, chose the Sooners over offers from Michigan State, Miami, Florida and Oregon.

His signature on a letter of intent would ensure the Sooners would have a five-star defensive lineman in a second straight class.

Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (No. 20 overall) was one of three five-star signees, along with quarterback Jackson Arnold (No. 3 overall) and safety Peyton Bowen (No. 17 overall) in a 2023 class that finished fourth in ESPN's rankings.

Oklahoma now has eight ESPN 300 pledges in its 2024 class, with Stone serving as the headliner.

As a junior for IMG last season, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Stone recorded 50 tackles (26 solo) with 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and nine quarterback pressures.

Venables, who has returned to Norman after a long and successful stint as Clemson's defensive coordinator, has the Sooners' recruiting in good shape following Lincoln Riley's sudden departure to USC after the 2021 season.

The quartet of five-stars (Arnold, Bowen, Adebawore and Stone) over the last two cycles shows the Sooners are still a brand to be reckoned with. ESPN currently has Oklahoma's class ranked 16th.