Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA, was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of burglary in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gilbert was arrested without incident while carrying a bag out of a liquor and vape store, according to a statement from the Lincoln Police Department.

Police had been dispatched just before 2 a.m. after a report of a burglary, and found the glass door to the store shattered. Gilbert, 21, was found with more than $1,600 worth of stolen items, including vape products, the police statement said. The damage to the store is estimated at $650.

He was booked in the Lancaster County jail on a burglary charge, which is a felony in Nebraska.

Gilbert, ranked as ESPN's No. 6 overall recruit in the 2020 class, began his career at LSU and had 35 receptions for 368 yards as a true freshman. He initially elected to transfer to Florida after the season but then ended up selecting Georgia. Gilbert was not with the Bulldogs much in 2021 because of personal issues, and he recorded only two receptions in three games last season.

In January, he elected to transfer to Nebraska. Since Gilbert has already used his one-time transfer exemption, he needs a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible this season. Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule said last week that the team hoped to get a decision on Gilbert before its season opener Thursday at Minnesota.

"There's obviously been some twists and turns, with things going back and forth," Rhule said Friday. "Out of respect for Arik, I'm not going to broadcast all those different things. But there's still just, looking for some finality, and everyone's working hard to get it done."