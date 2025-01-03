Omar Cooper Jr. gets a Kurtis Rourke pass into the end zone to give Indiana late hope vs. Notre Dame. (0:24)

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke played the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, his agent, Casey Muir of Octagon, told ESPN on Friday.

Rourke will undergo surgery next week to repair the tear in his right knee ahead of the NFL draft. Rourke, who suffered the injury in August, first tore the same ACL during the 2022 season while at Ohio.

This season, the Canadian native led Indiana to a school-record 11 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He passed for 3,042 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions, had the fifth-best QBR in the country at 85.2, and finished ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Rourke missed one game this season after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

Notre Dame knocked the Hoosiers out in the first round 27-17.

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks 6-foot-5 Rourke as the No. 6 quarterback prospect in the draft.

Rourke started three seasons at Ohio before transferring to Indiana. Despite tearing his ACL and missing Ohio's final three games, Rourke was named the 2022 MAC Player of the Year.

He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this season for the Hoosiers.