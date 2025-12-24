Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart announced his return to the Gamecocks for his true junior season in 2026.

The All-SEC linebacker is expected to be among the country's highest-paid players after signing his deal with South Carolina, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Stewart has 56 tackles, 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 24 career games with South Carolina. He was the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2024 class out of Washington, D.C., according to the ESPN 300.

The Stewart news follows Monday's announcement that quarterback LaNorris Sellers will also be returning.

The Gamecocks finished 4-8 (1-7) last season.