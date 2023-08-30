SEC Network's Roman Harper pinpoints the top matchups to look for in Week 1, featuring No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State and the battle of the Carolinas. (3:19)

The first Saturday of the 2023 college football season is nearly here.

There are storylines aplenty as two-time reigning national champion Georgia looks to three-peat, Deion Sanders makes a fresh start at the helm for the Colorado Buffaloes, Caleb Williams looks to go for back-to-back Heismans and more.

A plethora of updated uniform combinations are also on the horizon with several squads set to show off new layouts or bring back fan favorite throwbacks.

From honoring the era of a New Orleans Saints legend, to wearing gear from the line of a Los Angeles Lakers superstar, here's a few designs that stand out.

New 'old' looks

Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles have 12 possible uniform combinations with garnet and white jerseys paired with gold, garnet and white pants and gold and white helmets.

FSU's new look provides a modern twist on its classic design. Jersey numbers will be featured on the shoulder cap instead of the old pattern, according to Seminoles.com. The pattern will remain on the sleeve cuff and collar. The bottoms will display the Seminoles' logo on both hips, instead of just the right, as it was in previous years.

Introducing our 2023 uniforms, featuring a refreshed look and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. design!



— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 15, 2023

Purdue Boilermakers

New coach Ryan Walter's era at Purdue begins with a classic uniform combination.

The Boilermakers are channeling the days of Drew Brees with the recognizable threads that are a true replica of the original, outside of updates to match the school's current logo and shade of gold.

Vintage is in 🚂🆙

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The equipment department in Starkville had a busy offseason, as the Bulldogs boast a couple of new looks for 2023.

Their updated uniforms bid farewell to the "M-State" logo that was featured on the helmet and pants, along with the "Mississippi State" banner logo on the chest of the jersey. Now, "State" is written in script lettering on the helmet and the "M-State" logo has been moved to the collar of the jersey. Maroon is still the primary color for the helmet and jersey, with white pants.

The Bulldogs also unveiled a throwback set for their homecoming game against the Kentucky Wildcats. The look, which features a locked "MSU" logo on the helmet and pants with "Miss. State" written across the chest on the jersey, pays tribute to the 25th anniversary of their 1998 squad's SEC West championship.

Monochromatic affairs

Florida Gators

Florida's "Saluting Those Who Serve" game will mark the first time in school history the team will wear black uniforms. The team's traditional orange and blue are used as accent colors with white lettering.

According to FloridaGators.com, each player's name plate will display one of five words which were selected by a representative of each branch of the military and first responders: commitment, courage, excellence, honor and integrity

Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins revamped their all-black look for their "blackout" game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Red script outlined with white stands out on the helmet. White, gold and red stripes provide detail on the sleeve as the player numbers are featured on the shoulder cap

Script Terps is the best uniform in the country

Facts only



Facts only pic.twitter.com/ysUJFjM4fK — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 22, 2023

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State will debut a new look when hosting the Michigan State Spartans. Its newest alternate combination is steel gray with scarlet accents and white outlines.

The update could be good luck for the Buckeyes, who are 15-2 all time wearing alternates at Ohio Stadium, including seven consecutive wins, per OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 🔍

11.11.23



11.11.23 pic.twitter.com/8qtQpUERUD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 21, 2023

FIU Panthers

FIU is set to pay tribute to Miami culture with a uniform that uses the vibrant colors and style from the 1980s show "Miami Vice." It is an all-black look with the vice-themed pink and blue pastel colors appearing as accents.

The city's skyline and native palm trees are featured on the shoulder with its "305" area code, in which the "0" is substituted for a Panthers logo, highlighted on the back.

Per FIUsports.com, the school will continue its tradition that started last year as the only FBS program in the nation to have a different field design for each of its home football games with a matching "Vice Night" field.

Feet heat

Florida A&M Rattlers

The Orange Blossom Classic between the Rattlers and Jackson State Tigers heated up before either team stepped on the gridiron.

In June the program unveiled custom green and orange LeBron James Nike cleats. The Rattlers are the second football program to wear LeBron cleats, joining the Buckeyes.