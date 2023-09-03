Max Melton picks off Ben Bryant with less than two minutes remaining in the first half as Rutgers leads vs. Northwestern. (0:34)

Northwestern started Ben Bryant at quarterback at Rutgers on Sunday.

Bryant is a transfer from Cincinnati and has 22 career starts combined from his time with the Bearcats and at Eastern Michigan.

Brendan Sullivan also received significant snaps in practice.

Wildcats interim coach David Braun previously said the team would not rotate quarterbacks.

Rutgers entered the game with its own issues, at running back.

Scarlet Knights star running back Samuel Brown did not play due to a foot injury. Veteran tailback Aaron Young also missed the game.

