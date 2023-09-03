PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg praised the school's football players and coaches for displaying "collective resilience" in preparing for the season, including their participation in anti-hazing training last month.

Gragg, who will attend Sunday's season opener against Rutgers alongside university president Michael Schill, told ESPN that the team has "done everything we've asked them to do" since the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10 in the wake of hazing allegations against the program.

Northwestern brought in Protection For All, a consulting firm run by former college athletes Mike McCall and Dan Beebe -- also the former Big 12 commissioner -- to conduct in-person training on Aug. 3, before the team's first preseason practice.

The training, which all Northwestern teams will go through before the start of their seasons, covers physical and emotional harassment, discrimination, retaliation, bullying and sexual misconduct. Northwestern also had players meet with the Institute for Sport and Social Justice, which addressed topics such as inclusive leadership, bystander intervention and team culture.

The anti-hazing seminars were conducted in groups, starting with players only and then only with coaches.

In firing Fitzgerald, Schill said the Northwestern football culture had been partially "broken" by the hazing allegations, which were largely supported by a university-commissioned external investigation into the program.

"It was an intensive three-hour-session and [the consultants] said after about the first 10, 15 minutes, guys were relaxed, participating, understanding what they were supposed to do, and did everything that they were asked to do," Gragg said. "I think everybody understands the importance of conducting themselves in a first-class manner, as it relates to being representatives of themselves, and their families and to this university.

"I think they took it very seriously."

Beebe told ESPN that Northwestern is "committed to get to the right place," and can benefit from learning about the consequences of hazing and other misconduct from people outside the program.

"You've got to put the cards on the table and recognize no matter what the issues are, people have different viewpoints, whether it's hazing, sexual misconduct, all that," Beebe said. "We're risk managers and we're here to tell you what the risks are going to be. Whether you agree or disagree, these are the issues that are going to come up when you have certain kind of conduct that's going to degrade and humiliate other people.

"We're there to explain what conduct you cannot engage in, or you're going to have the risk of public scrutiny and legal action."

No Northwestern players are facing discipline in the hazing scandal, as none were named in the school's investigation or in any of the lawsuits filed by more than 10 former players against the university. Northwestern has looked into allegations involving Matt MacPherson, the team's associate head coach and defensive backs coach, but he has continued to work and will coach in Sunday's opener.

Gragg told ESPN that he does not anticipate further personnel changes with the program, although the university will investigate any specific claims against individuals if they surface. After a surge of lawsuits from former players in July and early August, none have been filed in the past few weeks.

Gragg commended interim coach David Braun and the staff for "keeping the team together."

"They were committed to that from the start when we first convened a meeting with them back in July, and they've stayed true to that," Gragg said. "They put in a great deal of work, not just obviously during camp, but for the last few months. I've been personally to many practices. I've watched them. The group seems spirited, they seem engaged, and I think they're very well prepared and they're well-organized. They're ready to go."

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is conducting reviews of Northwestern's overall athletics culture and the reporting systems for hazing and other misconduct. Gragg met virtually with Lynch for the first time Friday. Lynch's reviews are likely to extend into 2024.

Lawsuits have been filed by a former volleyball player and by three former baseball staff members, alleging abuse. Northwestern has held several meetings with all of its sports' head coaches since the hazing allegations came to light.

"The coaches, they want people to know that no one should be painted with a broad brush," Gragg said. "We've had some challenges, but by and large, what they've built here collectively, especially at a school with high academic performance, is nothing short of amazing."

In his first interview since Big Ten preseason media day, Gragg responded to an open letter sent Aug. 21 by 86 former Northwestern athletes, which criticized him and Schill for "a clear failure of unbiased and principled leadership" in how they handled Fitzgerald's firing. The former players said Gragg's repudiation of a T-shirt worn by players and coaches expressing support for Fitzgerald "worked to incite public opinion against his own program," and that the athletic director "fosters an environment of uncertainty, distrust, and censorship" in the athletic department.

"When you're in a position like this, leadership on this level, you have to come to expect scrutiny, criticism," said Gragg, who was hired by Northwestern in 2021. "There's a lot of emotion, again, a lot of relationships that are tied into this situation, and I understand that. ... At the end of the day, whether people are supportive of the leadership or not, or the decisions that were made, I always go right back to the student-athletes.

"They really need our support right now. Their lives have changed dramatically."

Gragg said Northwestern has avoided a large drop-off in season-ticket sales. (The team plays its home opener Sept. 9 against UTEP.) Northwestern's plans to rebuild Ryan Field also remain on track, he said, as former board chair Pat Ryan and his family, who are largely funding the plan, are "still very interested in moving forward with the project." Gragg said two of Ryan's sons recently attended practice to meet Braun.

Northwestern will begin its search for Fitzgerald's permanent successor later this fall, as Gragg said his focus remains on the current team.

"We're just asking everybody, continue to support us, support the student-athletes," he said. "We're moving forward, we're excited about this year, and we have a great deal of inner support. I'm excited about being the leader here."