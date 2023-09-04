College Football Playoff selection committee member Jennifer Cohen has stepped down from her role with the group because of obligations in her new job as USC's athletic director.

She was replaced by Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.

"We are pleased to have Mark join the committee. His vast knowledge and experience as a college administrator has him well prepared for this new role," Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP, said in a statement. "While we are sorry Jennifer has had to step down from the committee, we certainly understand the exciting and challenging responsibilities she has with her new position at USC."

Cohen, who was previously Washington's athletic director, was entering her first season with the group tasked with determining the top four teams in the field. Cohen was announced as USC's new athletic director in late August.

"This decision was not an easy one, as the opportunity to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is truly an honor, and the committee members and CFP staff are exceptional people," Cohen said in a statement. "However, to do exemplary work on the committee demands an enormous amount of time, work, research and travel, and after making this transition, it is clear to me that now at a new institution my full focus and energy must be on USC Athletics and on our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

Typically, committee members serve three-year terms, and each Power 5 conference has a sitting athletic director on the committee. Cohen had been the Pac-12's representative and is now replaced by Harlan, along with the ACC's Boo Corrigan (NC State), the Big Ten's Warde Manuel (Michigan), the SEC's Mitch Barnhart (Kentucky) and the Big 12's Gene Taylor (Kansas State). Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is entering his second year with the committee.

"I'm honored to serve in this important role, and I'd like to thank the CFP management committee for this opportunity." Harlan said in a statement. "I recognize the importance of this committee for college football and for our industry, and I'm eager to join the current committee members in this commitment for the 2023 season."

There are seven sitting athletic directors on the committee. Harlan is one of three new committee members this fall, along with former Nevada Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler.

It's not the first time the CFP has had a committee member step down for various reasons. Past members with tenures that were cut short include former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, general Ray Odierno, Archie Manning, Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, former coach R.C. Slocum and former USC athletic director Pat Haden.