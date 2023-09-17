The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.
No. 1 Georgia was tested, falling behind 14-3 at the half before storming back to win its 20th in a row. Florida State escaped with a win against Boston College, while Michigan and Ohio State kept rolling. And Colorado mounted a furious comeback late to take down rival Colorado State in double overtime.
What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.
All times Eastern
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 1
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated South Carolina 24-14
Stat to know: After trailing by double digits at halftime for the first time at home since 2015, the Dawgs rebounded to become only the eighth SEC team to win 20 games in a row.
What's next: Saturday vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 2
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Bowling Green 31-6
Stat to know: RB Blake Corum ran for 101 yards and added two more scores, giving him six touchdowns through three games this season.
What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers, noon
No. 3 Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 4
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Wyoming 31-10
Stat to know: The Longhorns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Entering the season, Texas was one of only four Power 5 teams not to have a 3-0 start in the past decade.
What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ABC
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
Previous ranking: 3
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Boston College 31-29
Stat to know: After throwing two touchdown passes, QB Jordan Travis now has 79 total TDs at Florida State, putting him two behind Chris Weinke for most in school history.
What's next: Saturday at Clemson, noon, ABC
No. 5 USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 5
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Idle
Stat to know: So far this year, on the heels of last year's Heisman campaign, QB Caleb Williams has completed 55 of 70 passes for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.
What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 6
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Western Kentucky 63-10
Stat to know: The Buckeyes were paced by Marvin Harrison Jr.'s five receptions for 126 yards, helping spark a Buckeyes offense that scored more points against Western Kentucky (63) than it did in its first two games combined (58).
What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 7
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Illinois 30-13
Stat to know: After forcing only two turnovers combined in their first two games, the Nittany Lions forced five against the Illini.
What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 7:30 p.m., CBS
No. 8 Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 8
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Michigan State 41-7
Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr.'s 1,332 passing yards through three games (473 on Saturday) are the most through a team's first three games since Davis Webb (Cal) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) in 2016.
What's next: Saturday vs. Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 9
2023 record: 4-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan 41-17
Stat to know: Dating back to last season, the Fighting Irish have scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games, the longest streak in program history.
What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC
No. 10 Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 13
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Hawai'i 55-10
Stat to know: Bo Nix became Oregon's second QB in the past 20 years (joining Marcus Mariota) to throw eight touchdown passes with a 75% completion percentage in the team's first three games.
What's next: Saturday vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 11 Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 12
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Weber State 31-7
Stat to know: The Utes are now 22-0 in nonconference home games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 14
2023 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-14
Stat to know: QB Jayden Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes, good for 88.2%, which is the best single-game completion percentage in LSU history with a minimum of 25 pass attempts.
What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 10
2023 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Defeated South Florida 17-3
Stat to know: Alabama's 17 points were its fewest against an unranked opponent since 2014 against Arkansas and fewest against an unranked nonconference opponent since it was upset by Louisiana-Monroe in Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa.
What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 14 Oregon State Beavers
Previous ranking: 16
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated San Diego State 26-9
Stat to know: D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 75-yard touchdown pass -- the longest completion of his career -- and ran for another score in the win.
What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 17
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 48-23
Stat to know: The Rebels have scored 158 points in three games, the second most the team has scored in its first three games of a season.
What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 19
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Tulsa 66-17
Stat to know: Oklahoma's five interceptions on Saturday were the most for the Sooners in a game since 2003.
What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, Noon
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 20
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Minnesota 31-13
Stat to know: QB Drake Maye became the fifth UNC quarterback to post multiple 400-yard passing games, while Nate McCollum's 15 receptions tied for fourth most in a game in program history.
What's next: Saturday at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network
No. 18 Duke Blue Devils
Previous ranking: 21
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Northwestern 38-14
Stat to know: This was Duke's third consecutive win by 20 or more points, marking only the second time in the past 60 years that has happened.
What's next: Saturday at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 18
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Colorado State 43-35 (2OT)
Stat to know: Colorado becomes only the fourth team to start 3-0 after losing 11 games the year before.
What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 20 Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 22
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Bethune 48-7
Stat to know: Miami has scored 35 or more points in each of its first three games for the first time since 2016.
What's next: Saturday at Temple, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 21 Washington State Cougars
Previous ranking: 23
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Northern Colorado 64-21
Stat to know: QB Cameron Ward accounted for five touchdowns in the first half -- four passing, one running -- as the Cougars rolled ahead of their Pac-12 debut against Oregon State.
What's next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.
No. 22 UCLA Bruins
Previous ranking: 24
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated NC Central 59-7
Stat to know: The Bruins used six rushing touchdowns to earn their first win by more than 50 points since 2012.
What's next: Saturday at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 11
2023 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Lost to Florida 29-16
Stat to know: Tennessee, which hasn't won at Florida since 2003, scored the third-fewest points of the Josh Heupel tenure.
What's next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 4 p.m., SEC Network
No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
Previous ranking: 25
2023 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Defeated Western Michigan 41-10
Stat to know: Leshon Williams rushed for 145 yards on only 12 carries as the Hawkeyes put up a season high in points.
What's next: Saturday at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., CBS
No. 25 Florida Gators
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Defeated Tennessee
Stat to know: Trevor Etienne had a career-high 172 yards, the second most all-time for a Florida player against Tennessee.
What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m., ESPN+