Colorado's defense makes the game-sealing interception in double overtime and Colorado fans celebrate by rushing the field. (1:03)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

No. 1 Georgia was tested, falling behind 14-3 at the half before storming back to win its 20th in a row. Florida State escaped with a win against Boston College, while Michigan and Ohio State kept rolling. And Colorado mounted a furious comeback late to take down rival Colorado State in double overtime.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated South Carolina 24-14

Stat to know: After trailing by double digits at halftime for the first time at home since 2015, the Dawgs rebounded to become only the eighth SEC team to win 20 games in a row.

What's next: Saturday vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Bowling Green 31-6

Stat to know: RB Blake Corum ran for 101 yards and added two more scores, giving him six touchdowns through three games this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers, noon

No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Wyoming 31-10

Stat to know: The Longhorns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Entering the season, Texas was one of only four Power 5 teams not to have a 3-0 start in the past decade.

What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Boston College 31-29

Stat to know: After throwing two touchdown passes, QB Jordan Travis now has 79 total TDs at Florida State, putting him two behind Chris Weinke for most in school history.

What's next: Saturday at Clemson, noon, ABC

No. 5 USC Trojans

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Idle

Stat to know: So far this year, on the heels of last year's Heisman campaign, QB Caleb Williams has completed 55 of 70 passes for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.

What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Western Kentucky 63-10

Stat to know: The Buckeyes were paced by Marvin Harrison Jr.'s five receptions for 126 yards, helping spark a Buckeyes offense that scored more points against Western Kentucky (63) than it did in its first two games combined (58).

What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Illinois 30-13

Stat to know: After forcing only two turnovers combined in their first two games, the Nittany Lions forced five against the Illini.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 7:30 p.m., CBS

No. 8 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Michigan State 41-7

Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr.'s 1,332 passing yards through three games (473 on Saturday) are the most through a team's first three games since Davis Webb (Cal) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) in 2016.

What's next: Saturday vs. Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 4-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan 41-17

Stat to know: Dating back to last season, the Fighting Irish have scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games, the longest streak in program history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Hawai'i 55-10

Stat to know: Bo Nix became Oregon's second QB in the past 20 years (joining Marcus Mariota) to throw eight touchdown passes with a 75% completion percentage in the team's first three games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 11 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Weber State 31-7

Stat to know: The Utes are now 22-0 in nonconference home games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-14

Stat to know: QB Jayden Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes, good for 88.2%, which is the best single-game completion percentage in LSU history with a minimum of 25 pass attempts.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Defeated South Florida 17-3

Stat to know: Alabama's 17 points were its fewest against an unranked opponent since 2014 against Arkansas and fewest against an unranked nonconference opponent since it was upset by Louisiana-Monroe in Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., CBS