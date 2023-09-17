This Iowa State field goal was called no good and could not be reviewed. Ohio ended up winning by three points. (0:33)

Talk about a bad beat ... this FG was called no good! (0:33)

College football internet generally has no chill. Mix in the start of the conference schedule for some leagues -- and some grudges -- and the trolling gets cranked up.

The LSU Tigers went on the road Saturday and absolutely crushed the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Duke Blue Devils continued their hot start, and the Portland State Vikings went to the archives for a shot at the North Texas Mean Green, whom they were not playing.

Here are some of the best trolls from Week 3:

The Buckeyes weren't looking ahead to next week's meeting with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. OSU demolished WKU behind three touchdown passes from Kyle McCord and two rushing scores from TreVeyon Henderson. You might say the Buckeyes had no trouble with the hilly elevation.

King of the Hill. 👑 pic.twitter.com/IacolMoNg0 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) September 16, 2023

The Tigers had no trouble with Stark Vegas and the clanging cowbells of the Bulldogs fans. LSU has now won 11 of its past 12 trips to Mississippi State, and it piled up 530 yards of offense in this game. LSU's social media team channeled a classic "Saturday Night Live" sketch to take its shot at MSU.

For just the second time in 60 years, Duke has won three straight games by 20 or more points. On Saturday, QB Riley Leonard had 316 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. It was his fifth career game with multiple rushing TDs.

And for the third consecutive game, Duke has beaten a team with a big cat mascot (Clemson Tigers, Lafayette Leopards, Northwestern Wildcats). Maybe the Blue Devils are just dog people.

No cats allowed in Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium 😈 pic.twitter.com/xxVplA3AfC — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 16, 2023

You would never know Portland State was 0-2 going into Saturday and gave up 81 points in its season opener against the Oregon Ducks. The Vikings blasted the Stallions, an NAIA team. Somewhere in there, a North Texas account decided to chime in.

Imagine getting beat this bad by *squints* Portland State💀😭😭 https://t.co/zTWEYK7tc7 — NTXSports (@ntxsportsgmg) September 16, 2023

The internet -- and the Big Sky Conference's social team -- doesn't forget. It went to the archives to remind North Texas fans of the 2015 game its team lost to Portland State.