Iowa junior tight end Luke Lachey on Tuesday underwent surgery on the right ankle injury suffered in Saturday's 41-10 victory over Western Michigan and will "most likely" miss the rest of the season, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said.

"I feel most badly for him," Ferentz said. "Obviously, he's the person most affected. It's just an unfortunate development. He'll be fine here in time, but it's a significant injury. He'll be out for quite a while."

Lachey was hurt on a third-down incomplete pass from Cade McNamara in the first quarter against the Broncos, a play before kicker Drew Stevens missed a 41-yard field goal. Lachey had to be assisted off the field, not being able to put any pressure on his right foot.

Lachey had 10 receptions for 131 yards through two-plus games this season. In 2022, he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson will also miss No. 24 Iowa's (3-0) Saturday night's trip to No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and are considered week to week.

Johnson and Patterson have rushed for a combined 195 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries this season.