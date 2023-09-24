In a Week 4 college football slate that was loaded with high-profile ranked matchups, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish took center stage. The game featured two high-powered offenses, but it turned into a defensive battle.

Notre Dame had two crucial fourth-down stops on Ohio State and took a late lead. Then quarterback Kyle McCord engineered a 15-play drive that was capped by Chip Trayanum's winning 1-yard touchdown run with one second remaining.

The Buckeyes are now 6-2 all time against the Irish and have one of the best all-time winning percentages against Notre Dame.

Ohio State's 17-14 victory also had major College Football Playoff implications. Here are the top plays, takeaways and reactions from the game: