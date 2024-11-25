Will Howard has Ohio State positioned to reach every goal

Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Moments after punching in the exclamation touchdown against fifth-ranked Indiana on Saturday, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard found the Buckeyes' team camera on the sideline and simulated typing on a keyboard.

"Google that!" said Howard, who turned around and pantomimed stomping out a cigarette to complete the double troll of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.

The No. 2 Buckeyes delivered a message to Indiana in a 38-15 rout. Even the Ohio Stadium jumbotron read "Buckeyes win??? Google it!" as Cignetti and the Hoosiers walked off the field.

Ohio State also sent a message to the rest of college football.

With this month's pair of victories against top-five foes, the Buckeyes have rounded into elite form leading up to a revenge bout this weekend against rival Michigan in Columbus, a possible rematch with top-ranked Oregon in the Big Ten championship game then the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, for which Ohio State is beginning to look like the title favorite.

Even after falling to the Ducks by a point in Eugene last month, the Buckeyes seem primed to make a run at all the lofty goals that have escaped the program in recent years, which prompted key veterans such as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and pass rushers JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer to put off the NFL for a final college season.

Those goals start with ending That Team up North's three-game winning streak in the series.

"I want this for [the veterans] so bad. ... I want it for Coach [Ryan] Day, to shut up the haters," Howard said. "I'm a part of it now, and I want this for me too. But I want this for those guys."

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard completed 22 of 26 passes against Indiana for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Howard's play in his lone season with the Buckeyes after transferring in from Kansas State is one reason Ohio State is now two wins away from securing the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

On Saturday, he completed his first 14 passes and finished with 201 yards and three touchdowns in total. After connecting with wideout Carnell Tate on consecutive throws for a total of 49 yards -- on third-and-35 then fourth-and-10 -- to convert a first down in the first quarter, an emotional Howard pumped up the Ohio Stadium crowd during an Indiana timeout.

Howard now ranks fourth nationally with a QBR of 85.4.

"Buckeye nation is now seeing, after 11 games, that this guy is a winner," Day said. "He's tough. He cares about his teammates. He's a leader.

"He's the heart and soul of our team."

Thanks to the versatility of Jackson and Carson Hinzman, Ohio State also has overcome season-ending injuries to left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin to keep the running game rolling with star backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes now rank sixth nationally in EPA (expected points added) per play.

Yet as prolific as the offense has been since the Oregon loss, Ohio State's defense has been downright suffocating. The Buckeyes top the country in fewest yards (241.7) and fewest points (10.7) surrendered per game.

After allowing Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel to throw for 341 yards against them on Oct. 12 without producing a sack, the Buckeyes have increased their blitz rate and overwhelmed opposing passers in the five games since. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed only eight passes while taking five sacks. Linebacker Cody Simon led the onslaught against the Hoosiers, finishing with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Through the Oregon game, Ohio State's blitz rate never topped 35% in a game. Since that defeat, the Buckeyes' blitz rate has yet to fall below 35% in a game. In turn, Ohio State has piled up 18 sacks over its past five outings.

The defense now has a championship formula to go along with its championship-level talent. And with Howard settling in alongside an array of enviable skill position talent, the offense is peaking at the right time.

Caleb Downs has even added game-breaking ability to Ohio State's special teams. While fielding a punt on Saturday, Downs split two Hoosiers, spun off another and juked a fourth would-be tackler before racing away for a 79-yard touchdown to ignite the rout.

Ohio State has plenty left to prove and several games still to win. But the Buckeyes are surging into the playoff with an edge that should terrify all comers.