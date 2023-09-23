Nebraska will start redshirt sophomore Heinrich Haarberg against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, a source told ESPN.

Haarberg will start in place of Jeff Sims, who is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Colorado on Sept. 9. Sims will dress and be available, according to a source, but the ankle injury is still lingering and he is not 100%.

It will be a battle of quarterbacks who didn't begin the season as a starter. Louisiana Tech standout Hank Bachmeier is dealing with a shoulder injury and will not start against the Cornhuskers, a source said. Redshirt sophomore Jack Turner is expected to make his first career start for Louisiana Tech, according to a source. Bachmeier will be available only in an emergency situation for Louisiana Tech, a source said.

Nebraska is 1-2, with Haarberg leading the Huskers to that lone victory over Northern Illinois last week. Haarberg accounted for 256 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the win, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown.

"The team rallied around him," a team source told ESPN. "He's a great athlete. The guys definitely responded to him."

Haarberg played as a hybrid wide receiver in Nebraska's opening loss to Minnesota. He finished the Colorado game at quarterback, playing in the final three drives in place of Sims. A redshirt sophomore from Kearney, Nebraska, Haarberg did not play in his first two years with the program.

Nebraska will have a new starter at tailback after losing Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson for the season with injuries.

Anthony Grant, who started last season and had a key fumble in the Minnesota game, will start for Nebraska at tailback. He ran for 915 yards last year.

Louisiana Tech's Jack Turner has appeared in five career games, throwing two career touchdown passes and rushing for another. He has completed 12 of 18 passes this season for 146 yards.

After going 3-9 last year, Louisiana Tech is off to a 2-2 start, with wins over FIU and Northwestern State. The Bulldogs resume Conference USA play at UTEP on Friday night. Bachmeier, a Boise State transfer, has thrown for 756 yards and five touchdowns.