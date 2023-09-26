Pat McAfee is shocked to learn of all the trash-talking Colorado did toward Oregon before its game Saturday. (2:05)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday that he's hoping his son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, can play in the upcoming matchup between the Buffaloes and USC this weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday's loss to Oregon.

In a video released by Shilo's brother Deion Sanders Jr. after the loss to Oregon, Shilo is seen coming off the team plane and saying that he was "peeing blood" after getting hit during the game.

"I gotta go to the ER and get checked," Shilo said in the video.

According to Sanders, Shilo was taken to the hospital after the team returned to Boulder and he's "doing much better."

"He's giving me daily updates, trust me, we're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend," Deion said. "He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team. Defensively, he's one of the voices on the defense and he plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want."

The senior safety has 21 solo tackles, a forced fumble and a pick-six interception so far this season. Colorado's defense has allowed at least 35 points in three of its four games this season and was without cornerback and two-way star Travis Hunter in Eugene.

Hunter suffered his own injury against Colorado State two weeks ago, which has depleted the Buffs' secondary. If both Hunter and Shilo are unable to play, the rest of Colorado's defense will have its hands full attempting to contain Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday.

"He's a handful," Deion said of Williams. "The kid is a playmaker. He makes that team go."