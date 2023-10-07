UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will be a game-time decision at Kansas on Saturday as he attempts to return from his knee injury, sources told ESPN.

The UCF the staff is hopeful that he'll start after he's had a full week of practice in which he took reps with UCF's first team. He will wear a brace on his injured knee.

UCF reserve Timmy McClain has started in place of Plumlee since he got injured late in UCF's win at Boise State in Week 2. Plumlee has missed the past three games, including UCF's two losses to open Big 12 play.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn has said that Plumlee has been cleared to return since Sept 29.

They'll face a Kansas teams that's expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is doubtful with a back issue. Reserve quarterback Jason Bean is expected to start, which would mark his 23rd career start spanning his career at North Texas and Kansas.

UCF has a bye week before playing at Oklahoma on Oct. 21, which should give Plumlee additional time to recover.