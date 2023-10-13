Sam Acho explains why Colorado will need to learn how to win no matter the status of star player Travis Hunter. (1:23)

Acho: Colorado needs to learn how to win with or without Travis Hunter (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter remains on track to play Friday against Stanford (ESPN, 10 p.m.), but staff will keep an eye on him pregame to make sure he's ready, according to sources.

Hunter, a cornerback and wide receiver who sustained a lacerated liver Sept. 16 against Colorado State, has been cleared to play and has been practicing.

He remains on target to play on both offense and defense. Sources say that his snap count will be monitored and that he's not expected to come close to the huge number of snaps he had in the first two games.

Coach Deion Sanders had said Tuesday that Hunter has a "tremendous chance" to play but that he wants to ensure Hunter is in game shape for the Buffaloes, who enter the game at 4-2 after Saturday's win at Arizona State.

"I don't want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset," Sanders said. "Travis came to me [Monday] morning, saying, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play."

Hunter logged 146 snaps in his Colorado debut against TCU, recording an interception and getting 11 receptions for 119 yards. He has 16 receptions for 213 yards, plus nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense. Hunter sustained the injury while on offense, when Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn delivered an illegal hit along the sideline. Hunter remained in the game but later went to a local hospital for treatment.

"He's cleared and he has protection on to secure those areas, but the game is the game," Sanders said. "The game is a violent game, it's a vicious game, it's a very physical game, but Travis is also physical."