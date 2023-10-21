Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Penn State-Ohio State

Open Extended Reactions

The Week 8 matchup of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes is almost certain to factor into the College Football Playoff. That's why "College GameDay" is once again in Columbus, Ohio.

According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, the winner of Saturday's game has at least a 67% chance to reach the playoff. With both allowing under 10 points per game, this could be a defensive game. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it's the first game between AP top-10-ranked teams allowing 10 or fewer points since 2006. Penn State's defense ranks first in total yards per game and efficiency and is second in defensive FPI and points per game allowed.

However, being on the road could change things for the Nittany Lions. The program hasn't beaten an AP top-five-ranked opponent since 1994, going 0-14 in such matchups. Furthermore, the Buckeyes have won 10 of the past 11 games in this matchup.

This is the 23rd time that Ohio State has hosted "College GameDay," the most of any school, so the fans in Columbus know what they're doing. Here are the best signs from Saturday:

They went deep in the archives for this one 📜 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ZnKVn5iNkX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2023

Asking the hard hitting questions this morning ... 🔎 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/XdRdbIxc9w — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2023