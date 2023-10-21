Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision for the No. 3 Buckeyes against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

Henderson's possible return spearheads a replenished running back room for Ohio State, as the school's two other injured tailbacks, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum, are expected to return Saturday.

Ohio State will be without top cornerback Denzel Burke and star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is doubtful, sources told ESPN, which would mean the likely absence of two key starters.

Burke didn't practice this week after getting injured last Saturday against Purdue. Egbuka is expected to attempt to play, but sources indicated his chances of contributing are slim.

The return of Henderson, who missed Ohio State's past two games with an undisclosed injury, would be an adrenaline shot for a Buckeyes run game that appeared sluggish at times in his absence. All three returning tailbacks have practiced this week for Ohio State, sources said.

Henderson is one of the country's most talented tailbacks, as he averages 6.7 yards per carry and rushed for 104 yards against Notre Dame. That included a 61-yard touchdown run, one of the key plays in Ohio State's 17-14 win.

The junior has been a linchpin at running back for Ohio State for the past three seasons. He missed Ohio State's 37-17 win over Maryland and the 41-7 win over Purdue last week, which saw Ohio State feature reserve tailback Dallan Hayden, who had been talked about for a redshirt, with Williams out and Trayanum getting injured in the first quarter.

Burke exited the Purdue game in the third quarter, and his expected loss will be significant against the Nittany Lions. He is a three-year starter for Ohio State and has seven pass breakups and one interception this season.

Egbuka suffered a lower-body injury against Maryland two weeks ago. He is Ohio State's second-best receiver behind All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. and is a strong enough NFL prospect that he is expected to go in the top 50 in the NFL draft next year. Egbuka has 22 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns this year, a strong follow-up to a sophomore season when he caught 74 balls for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.