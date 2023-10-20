        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football Week 8: Penn State-Ohio State, Duke-Florida State, best bets, more

          Drew Allar's only career road starts have come at Northwestern and Illinois. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire
          • Bill Connelly, ESPN Staff WriterOct 20, 2023, 11:00 AM
            Close
              Bill Connelly is a staff writer for ESPN.com.
            Follow on X

          In Week 6, we got Oklahoma-Texas. Week 7 was Oregon-Washington. Week 8: Penn State-Ohio State. October has given us some nicely balanced schedules -- each week we get one giant headliner and a bunch of subplots. The battle in Columbus is one hell of a marquee game, but we also get three other ranked-versus-ranked matchups and loads of games with bowl and conference title implications.

          Things get a little more serious each week. Here's everything you need to follow in a lovely Week 8:

          Jump to a section:
          A different Penn State-Ohio State?
          Which Duke will FSU face?
          Can Tennesse do it again?
          USC's last chance
          Bowl eligibility races           | Best bets
          Week 8 playlist | Small school showcase

          Can Penn State break Ohio State's extreme reliability?

          No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (noon, Fox)