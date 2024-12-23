Cowboys QB Cooper Rush finds WR Jalen Tolbert for TD

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances might have come to an end earlier Sunday with the Washington Commanders' defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles, but Dallas is off to a hot start as backup quarterback Cooper Rush stays hot.

Coming off the first three-touchdown game of his career last week against the Carolina Panthers, Rush threw an 11-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert on the Cowboys' second drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to give Dallas a 10-0 lead.

The Cowboys' 52-yard drive opened with wide receiver KaVontae Turpin lining up at running back, and the touchdown pass came without a running back on the field. With attention being paid to CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys were able to match up Tolbert down the seam on linebacker Lavonte David, with Rush perfectly placing the pass over David's shoulder to Tolbert, who pitter-pattered his feet for his sixth touchdown catch of the season.

Rush completed 8 of his first 9 passes for 60 yards. His lone incompletion came on a screen Tampa Bay had a bead on, so he put the pass into the ground.