Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Meslier to push Onana

Another defeat for Manchester United sees them propelled into the transfer spotlight, with boss Ruben Amorin considering a new goalkeeper in Illan Meslier, while Harry Maguire is among the potential outgoings. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are looking at new goalkeeping options to rival André Onana for the No. 1 jersey, and Leeds United's Illan Meslier is a top target, according to The Sun. United's goalkeeper scout Tony Coton has been watching the 24-year-old Frenchman for two seasons and believes Meslier could be a long-term solution for the Reds. Meslier has played over 240 games for Leeds, including 12 clean sheets in his 22 Championship appearances this season, the league's second-best tally. United are also monitoring Botafogo keeper John, 28, as an alternative.

- Harry Maguire is a target for both Napoli and Galatasaray, according to Ekrem Konur. Maguire, 31, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from Jan. 1 as a result of his existing Man United contract coming to an end in June next year, and the Italian side lead the chase. Maguire is yet to agree a contract extension, and he isn't a regular in Amorim's starting line-up either, which means he could be open to a new challenge. Napoli boss Antonio Conte has already had a great deal of joy from midfielder Scott McTominay, who joined the club from United last summer, and Maguire could join his former teammate for the 2025-26 campaign if the Italian wins the battle to sign the England international.

- Newcastle United are on high alert after finding out that defensive target Fikayo Tomori is open to leaving AC Milan, according to Teamtalk. Tomori, 27, once considered indispensable by the Rossoneri, has played just 13 minutes since Oct. 19, and has asked his representatives to explore different options, primarily Premier League clubs.

- Vitor Roque, who plays for Real Betis on loan from Barcelona, is a target for Brazilian side Palmeiras, according to Brazilian source UOL. The Brazilian club has contacted the 19-year-old striker's representatives about a move in January, which could be complicated given his spell at Betis. However, Palmeiras hope a fee of €20 million, plus bonuses, may help to facilitate the switch.