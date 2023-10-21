Open Extended Reactions

Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier will be a game-time decision to play against Navy on Saturday, an academy official told ESPN.

Larrier's status comes after Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said Tuesday that the quarterback would "likely be out for a while" after injuring a knee in last week's 34-27 victory against Wyoming.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado, citing a source, reported Saturday that Larrier would start against the Midshipmen.

If Larrier doesn't play, senior Jensen Jones would probably take over the offense. Jones has attempted just one pass in his career while running for 190 yards with five touchdowns over the past four seasons.

On the other sideline, Navy will give true freshman Braxton Woodson his first career start Saturday, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Woodson, an athletic, 6-foot-3, 203-pound quarterback, has played in just two games, completing 6 of 16 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Larrier, a senior from Youngstown, Ohio, is the only Falcons player who has attempted a pass this season and is second on the team with 473 rushing yards. In his first season as a starter, Larrier has helped the No. 22 Falcons get off to a 6-0 start, including a 4-0 record in the Mountain West Conference.

Larrier, who has won multiple MWC titles in the 200 meters in track, ran for a career-high 111 yards with one touchdown against Wyoming. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.