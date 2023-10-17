Open Extended Reactions

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said Tuesday that starting quarterback Zac Larrier would "likely be out for a while" after injuring a knee in last week's 34-27 victory against Wyoming.

Larrier, a senior from Youngstown, Ohio, is the only Falcons player who has attempted a pass this season and is second on the team with 473 rushing yards. In his first season as a starter, Larrier has helped the No. 22 Falcons get off to a 6-0 start, including 4-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

Calhoun said he did not "know how long that's going to be" when asked about Larrier's absence in a news conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday.

Larrier, who has won multiple MWC titles in the 200 meters in track, ran for a career-high 111 yards with one touchdown against Wyoming. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards with one score.

With Larrier sidelined, senior Jensen Jones will probably take over the offense. Jones has attempted just one pass in his career, while running for 190 yards with five scores during the past four seasons.

After Larrier was hurt with about 12 minutes left against Wyoming, Jones came into the game. On the second play, his handoff to Emmanuel Michel was fumbled. The Cowboys recovered at the Air Force 25-yard line and scored a touchdown five plays later to tie the score 27-27.

On the next series, Jones fumbled after a five-yard gain on the first play, and the Cowboys recovered again at the Air Force 29. Wyoming missed a 52-yard field goal that would have given it the lead.

Air Force's John Lee Eldridge III ran for a 58-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 34-27 lead with 2:17 remaining.

"I don't think any of us are perfect in what we do," Calhoun said of Jones' fumbles. "I make all kinds of mistakes. He'll get better. I think more than anything else, no matter what somebody does, [it's about] hanging in there with them. They've shown the capability and aptitude and there's plenty there, [so] let's keep plugging away.

"Whatever a guy's first two at-bats are doesn't mean that's the way he's going to hit for the rest of the season."

The Falcons play at Navy on Saturday.