James Madison pass rusher Jalen Green will miss the rest of the season after suffering a significant knee injury in Saturday's win over Georgia State, the school announced Monday.

Green leads the nation in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Green injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. The injury will require surgery, the school said.

Through nine games, Green has 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, along with seven QB hurries, an interception (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles. He needed just five more sacks to break Elvis Dumervil's FBS record.

Green had already set the Sun Belt Conference single-season record for sacks and was one sack shy of the program's all-time record. JMU joined the Sun Belt last season after moving up from the FCS level. He also set the school record with five sacks in a game on Oct. 19 vs. Marshall.

A Baltimore native, Green is a redshirt senior, but he also missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season with an injury and could return for 2024.