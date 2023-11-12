Jayden Daniels throws three touchdowns and runs in a pair of scores to lead LSU to a 52-35 win over Florida. (2:01)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jayden Daniels accounted for 606 total yards and five touchdowns and No. 19 LSU defeated Florida 52-35 on Saturday night.

Daniels continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy, leading the Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC) to touchdowns on five consecutive second-half possessions. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran 12 times for 234 yards and two scores to became the first quarterback in FBS to account for at least 350 yards passing and 200 rushing in a game.

Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC) took its only lead in the third quarter (28-24) on a 21-yard touchdown run by Trevor Etienne and Graham Mertz's 1-yard run.

But Daniels scored from 51 yards on the ground and then on LSU's ensuing possession found Noah Cain for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 38-28.

His career night continued into the fourth quarter when he connected with Brian Thomas for a 37-yard score to make it 45-35.

Daniels hit Thomas again late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Thomas had 150 yards on six catches and a pair of scores.

LSU took a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. Damian Ramos had a 28-yard field goal and Daniels added an 85-yard touchdown run, the longest in LSU history for a quarterback to make it 17-7.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions. LSU took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Williams to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Florida answered, going 75 yards in 8 plays, tying the game at 7 when Mertz found Eugene Wilson III for a 9-yard touchdown.

Etienne led the Gators, rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.