Terry Bowden is out as the head coach at Louisiana Monroe after three seasons, it was announced Sunday.

Bowden, 67, went 10-26 overall and 5-19 in Sun Belt play. ULM went 2-10 this season, which ended Saturday with a 52-21 loss to Louisiana, and failed to win a conference game for the second time in four seasons.

"After a thorough review, we have decided to make a change in the leadership of ULM football," athletic director John Hartwell said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Terry Bowden for all he has done over the last three years for our football program and our university."

A former head coach at Auburn and Akron, Bowden came to Louisiana-Monroe from Clemson, where he was serving as a graduate assistant while pursuing a degree at the school. Bowden, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, is 185-140-2 as a college coach. He landed his first head-coaching job in 1983 at Salem University in West Virginia.