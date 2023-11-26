Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and will look to play for his third team in 2024.

Johnson played in eight games this season, throwing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. The Aggies are still without a head coach after Jimbo Fisher was fired and has yet to be replaced.

Johnson originally signed with LSU out of high school and started in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2021 season. He finished that year with 2,815 passing yards and 27 touchdowns but transferred to Texas A&M for the 2022 season.

He started three of four games in 2022 but suffered a season-ending injury and took a redshirt season. Johnson battled with Conner Weigman and lost the starting job this season but took over as the starter once Weigman dealt with a foot injury.