Look back at some of MJ Morris' best touchdown passes this season for NC State. (1:21)

NC State quarterback MJ Morris plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

Morris began the season as the Wolfpack's backup quarterback with plans to redshirt. But with starter Brennan Armstrong struggling, coach Dave Doeren made the decision to go with Morris in Week 6 to provide the team a spark. At the time, Morris told the staff he was OK with playing and burning his redshirt.

After starting four games, Morris changed his mind and opted out for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Morris played last season as a true freshman after Devin Leary went out for the season with an injury. Combined with his four starts this season, Morris has thrown for 1,367 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 57.8% of his passes at NC State.

Starting defensive tackle C.J. Clark is also in the portal. NC State has had 12 players enter or plan to enter the portal.