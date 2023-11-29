Open Extended Reactions

College football's transfer portal window officially opens Dec. 4, but graduate players looking for new schools and players from teams whose coaches were fired are starting to stream into the database.

Quarterbacks have become the stars of the transfer portal since teams are always looking for instant-impact players at the position. The portal has become the quickest way to fix holes, and that will be the case heading into the 2024 season as well. Among the transfer quarterbacks who turned in outstanding performances this season? Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Caleb Williams (USC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU).

So far, 12 quarterbacks with starting experience have entered the portal, and they could find their new schools soon. To make it easier to follow who's available, let's rank all 12 of the top available signal-callers, starting at the top. We'll continue to adjust these rankings as new quarterbacks enter the portal.

Best available quarterbacks in the transfer portal