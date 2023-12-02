Open Extended Reactions

ESPN 300 quarterback Michael Van Buren decommitted from Oregon on Saturday, just three weeks before the early signing period.

Van Buren is a 6-foot, 190-pound recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, and is ranked No. 57 overall. He is now the only uncommitted ESPN 300 quarterback in the class as he reopens his recruitment.

Van Buren originally committed to Oregon in May, and chose the Ducks over Penn State and Maryland.

His decommitment leaves Oregon with 15 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. The staff does have another quarterback committed with four-star Luke Moga out of Phoenix, Arizona. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff also signed ESPN 300 quarterback Austin Novosad in the 2023 class as they will look to replace starter Bo Nix after this season.