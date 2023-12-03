Open Extended Reactions

Houston is targeting Tulane's Willie Fritz as its next head coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal could be wrapped by Sunday, according to the source.

Fritz would succeed Dana Holgorsen, who was fired by Houston last week after five seasons and a 31-28 record. SMU beat Tulane 26-14 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Fritz declined to confirm his intentions after the game and said, "No," when asked if he had an agreement already in place with Houston.

Fritz led Tulane to a 23-3 record the past two seasons, including a Cotton Bowl win over USC and No. 9 final ranking in the Associated Press poll in 2022.

The Houston Chronicle first reported Houston was targeting Fritz.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.