Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, a Heisman Trophy contender, is expected to play Saturday against Arizona, coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday.

"Travis should play for certain," Sanders said.

Hunter exited Saturday's loss to Kansas State with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. He played 23 snaps on offense and 21 on defense in the first half against K-State, recording three catches for 26 yards plus one tackle.

Through six games, Hunter leads Colorado with 49 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns. He's also the team's best defensive player.

Colorado's second-leading receiver, Jimmy Horn, is also expected to play against Arizona, Sanders said. Horn also exited early against the Wildcats, after catching three passes for 20 yards.

A third receiver who was injured against K-State, Omarion Miller, underwent surgery Monday and is not expected to return this season, Sanders said. Miller, who entered Saturday's game with just two catches, had a career day against the Wildcats with eight receptions for 145 yards.