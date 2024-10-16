Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is roughly at midseason, and we're now through six weeks of the NFL campaign. So, let's look ahead to the 2025 NFL draft and make some early first-round predictions with a full updated mock draft of the opening 32 picks.

A lot will change before April 24, when the draft rolls into Green Bay, Wisconsin. For one, we still have plenty of football ahead of us. Some players will return to school; some will surprisingly declare early. Predraft events will shake up boards. And the NFL offseason will alter every team's actual needs. So, take this mock draft for exactly what it is: an early projection.

Our draft order is based on the current standings and is reflective of how all 32 teams would slot if the season ended today. And since no first-round picks have been traded yet, every team is set to enter the draft with its own Day 1 selection. But we like trades in mock drafts, so I crafted three of my own here, including one in the top five.

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2025, starting with an interesting fit for an underperforming AFC team. (Note: Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

