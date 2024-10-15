Open Extended Reactions

Boston College will be without its top cornerback for the rest of the season, as sources told ESPN that defensive back Amari Jackson tore an ACL and will be out for the year.

Jackson suffered the ACL tear in a loss at Virginia on Oct. 5. Boston College next plays Virginia Tech on Thursday night on ESPN.

Jackson, a junior from McDonough, Georgia, led the team with five pass breakups this year and was regarded as the team's best cover corner.

Jackson has started 24 games for Boston College in his three seasons with the program and has two career interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown last year against Georgia Tech.

True freshman Ashton McShane, who came in for Jackson in the game vs. Virginia, is expected to absorb many of his snaps.

Boston College has the country's No. 20 scoring defense, allowing 17.2 points per game.