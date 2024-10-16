Open Extended Reactions

USC linebacker Eric Gentry will redshirt the rest of the 2024 season after suffering "a series of concussions in a short period of time," he said Tuesday.

"This decision has not been easy," Gentry wrote on social media. "But after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term health."

Gentry, who transferred to USC in 2022 after one season at Arizona State, also noted in his social media post that his decision to redshirt did not have anything to do with playing time or name, image and likeness opportunities.

The 6-foot-6 linebacker had been one of the most impactful players on USC's new-look defense under first-year coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Through four games this season, Gentry was leading the Trojans in tackles (22), tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (2) and had one forced fumble. He missed USC's past two games against Minnesota and Penn State due to previously undisclosed injuries.

Due to the new NCAA rules where players still are allowed to redshirt after seeing action in up to four games, Gentry will be eligible to return in 2025 as a fifth-year senior.

Also Tuesday, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said defensive end Anthony Lucas will miss the rest of the season due to a "lower extremity" injury. According to Riley, Lucas had a procedure done Tuesday morning.

Lucas limped off the field against Minnesota two weeks ago and did not return. He did, however, play limited snaps in the Trojans' loss to Penn State on Saturday.

The former five-star recruit played his freshman season at Texas A&M before transferring to USC in the spring of 2023.

After appearing in all 13 games last season, Lucas had shown promise as a key part of the Trojans' revamped defense under Lynn. He had 16 tackles this season.

Lucas' absence is a significant blow to USC's defensive line depth, which is already thin. The unit likely will turn to freshman defensive end Kameryn Fountain, a four-star recruit, to help fill the void.