College football 2024 Week 8 schedule: Alabama at Tennessee

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 8. Notable matchups include Georgia at Texas (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Alabama at Tennessee.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox
Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 6 Miami at Louisville, noon, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, noon, ACCN
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, noon, Fox
Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, noon, ESPN
East Carolina at No. 23 Army, noon, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Northwestern, noon, BTN
Wake Forest at UConn, noon, CBSSN
Arizona State at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN+
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, noon, ESPNU
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m., SECN
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
NC State at Cal, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., The CW Network
Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Ohio at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Kent State at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., Fox
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., truTV/Max
New Mexico at Utah State, 4 p.m., truTV/Max
Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m., Channel TBA
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SECN
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN
Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Fox
Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m., SECN
No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m., ACCN
Colorado State at Air Force, 8 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m., The CW Network
