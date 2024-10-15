        <
          College football 2024 Week 8 schedule: Alabama at Tennessee

          Alabama takes on Tennessee in Week 8 of the 2024-25 college football season. Butch Dill-Imagn Images
          Oct 15, 2024, 07:55 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering Week 8. Notable matchups include Georgia at Texas (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Alabama at Tennessee.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Tuesday, Oct. 15

          Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

          Wednesday, Oct. 16

          Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN

          Thursday, Oct. 17

          Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Oct. 18

          Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox

          Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Saturday, Oct. 19

          No. 6 Miami at Louisville, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, noon, ACCN

          Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, noon, Fox

          Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, noon, ESPN

          East Carolina at No. 23 Army, noon, ESPN2

          Wisconsin at Northwestern, noon, BTN

          UCLA at Rutgers, noon, FS1

          Wake Forest at UConn, noon, CBSSN

          Arizona State at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN+

          Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, noon, ESPNU

          South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m., SECN

          Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

          Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          NC State at Cal, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., The CW Network

          Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Ohio at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Kent State at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          USC at Maryland, 4 p.m., FS1

          Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., Fox

          Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., truTV/Max

          New Mexico at Utah State, 4 p.m., truTV/Max

          Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m., Channel TBA

          James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SECN

          No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN

          Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

          No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Fox

          Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

          North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m., SECN

          No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m., ACCN

          Colorado State at Air Force, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m., The CW Network

          TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

