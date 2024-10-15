College football 2024 Week 8 schedule: Alabama at Tennessee

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 8. Notable matchups include Georgia at Texas (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Alabama at Tennessee.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox

Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 6 Miami at Louisville, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, noon, ACCN

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, noon, Fox

Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, noon, ESPN

East Carolina at No. 23 Army, noon, ESPN2

Wisconsin at Northwestern, noon, BTN

UCLA at Rutgers, noon, FS1

Wake Forest at UConn, noon, CBSSN

Arizona State at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN+

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, noon, ESPNU

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m., SECN

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

NC State at Cal, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., The CW Network