The USC Trojans were the victims of a clever troll by a Penn State Nittany Lions fan Saturday.

USC offers a special package, deemed the "Ultimate Trojan Experience," allowing a fan and one other guest to be escorted onto the field an hour before kickoff. Then, as the team walks from its locker room down the tunnel to take the field, fans who have bought the package are able to run out behind the Trojans.

The cost of the experience varies -- a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will cost $1,800, while it's $1,450 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Game tickets are not included.

There are no indications that being a USC fan is required. Therefore, Jordan Mott, a Penn State fan, used the package to his advantage.

Mott wore Nittany Lions gear and ran behind the Trojans, hours before a 33-30 Penn State overtime win.

"We 1,000 percent did not expect for them to allow us to participate -- they said they've never had an opposing team's fan sign up for the experience," Mott wrote on Instagram. "It was absolutely incredible."

His post includes a video of USC quarterback Miller Moss, among others, lead the team down the tunnel. Mott then runs across the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum field in a Penn State hat and tank top.

The Trojans' next home matchup is against Rutgers on Oct. 25. There may be a shade of scarlet trailing behind them as they take the field.