Open Extended Reactions

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has hired two new assistant coaches to replace the pair he let go last week.

Matt Luke will take over as the offensive line coach and Chris Rumph will handle defensive ends. They replace offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who were fired Thursday.

The Board of Trustees approved both hires Monday.

Luke, 47, has 27 years of college coaching experience, including three as the head coach at Mississippi from 2017 to '19. He got a three-year deal for $3.275 million.

Rumph, 51, previously worked at Clemson as the defensive line coach from 2006 to 2010 during a 25-year career. He has spent the past four seasons coaching in the NFL with Houston, Chicago and Minnesota. He got a three-year deal for $3.05 million.

The Tigers (8-4) will face Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.