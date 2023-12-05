Open Extended Reactions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Missouri running back Cody Schrader has won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation's best player who started his Division I career as a walk-on.

Schrader, who walked on two years ago after transferring from Division II Truman State, leads Division I with 124.9 yards rushing per game this season. He has rushed for 1,625 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the Tigers to a 10-2 record. He was a unanimous Associated Press first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection this year.

Ninth-ranked Missouri will play No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Schrader ran for more than 700 yards at Missouri last season before emerging as one of the nation's best running backs this season. In a 36-7 win over Tennessee, he became the first SEC player and 10th player in FBS history with 200-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receiving yards in the same game. He finished with 205 yards rushing and 321 total yards.

Other finalists for the award were James Madison nose guard James Carpenter and Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops.

Carpenter had 48 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception for the 11-1 Dukes. Stoops led Oklahoma with 78 catches for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.