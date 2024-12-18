Open Extended Reactions

Colorado has signed Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Buffaloes are bringing in one of the most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks in college football to compete for the chance to be Shedeur Sanders' successor in 2025. Salter started 29 games for the Flames and earned Conference USA MVP honors in 2023 while leading the program to a 13-1 season.

Salter has one remaining season of eligibility. He will compete with five-star freshman Julian Lewis, the second overall recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300, for the starting role as Colorado looks to replace Sanders, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and potential first overall draft pick.

Salter has accounted for 6,438 total yards of offense and 66 touchdowns during his two seasons in Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell's spread option system. He has rushed for 1,676 yards since 2023, second among FBS quarterbacks behind Army's Bryson Daily (2,433).

In 2023, Salter led the first perfect regular season in Liberty history while throwing a school-record 32 touchdown passes. The Flames won the Conference USA title in their first season in the league and earned a New Year's Six bowl bid in the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon. Liberty finished No. 25 in the final AP poll following a 45-6 loss to the Ducks.

Salter threw for 1,886 yards, rushed for 587 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns for the Flames during an 8-3 run this season. The Cedar Hill, Texas, native announced Dec. 2 that he planned to transfer and visited Syracuse before deciding to play for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

After a breakthrough 9-3 season and a No. 23 finish in the College Football Playoff rankings, Colorado is looking to reload its roster via the transfer portal as Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter depart for the NFL.

The Buffaloes landed former Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, the No. 1 defensive player in ESPN's transfer rankings, earlier this week and have also secured commitments from tight end Zach Atkins (Northwest Missouri State), offensive lineman Carter Miller (UL Monroe), linebacker Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) and kicker Buck Buchanan (Louisiana Tech).

The Buffaloes will face No. 17 BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. The Big 12 opponents did not meet during the regular season and were part of a four-way tie for first place in the league standings.