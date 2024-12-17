Check out the stats behind Jehiem Oatis' college career as he announces his transfer to Colorado. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis, the No. 1 defensive player in ESPN's transfer rankings, has committed to Colorado, he told ESPN on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal and the No. 5 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings. He has two more seasons of eligibility.

Oatis, the No. 38 overall recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, started 13 games over his first two seasons at Alabama and appeared in four games in 2024.

Oatis is the latest big-name transfer to join coach Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Buffaloes' portal-heavy approach to rebuilding their roster paid off in 2024 with a 9-3 record and a No. 23 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Oatis told ESPN that he's headed to Colorado to "make the team great again."

He made the pick because of Sanders, defensive line coach Damione Lewis and analyst Warren Sapp. There's a feeling that the combination of those three coaches can help Oatis maximize his vast potential.

"I feel like it's beneficial for me, and I feel like I can give a lot of help to this season," he said. "And I will have a coach I can depend on and a position coach leading me the right way."

Offseason surgeries forced Oatis to sit out spring practice and limited him at the start of preseason camp. After playing a rotational role under new Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Oatis made the decision around midseason to sit out the rest of 2024 and redshirt.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Oatis recorded 52 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1.5 sacks.

Colorado had one of the most improved defenses in the country under first-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, vaulting from No. 124 in FBS in scoring defense last season to 38th in 2024.

"Great, great coaches," Oatis said. "Lot of help. They know what they're talking about and they lead the right way. They want you to go get it, go after it."

Sanders must replace Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders and nine starters on defense. Colorado is expected to sign another large class of transfer recruits for 2025.

Oatis is a Mississippi native who has tracked Sanders since he turned Jackson State into a nationally relevant team.

"Just seeing Coach Prime go first to Jackson State, where I'm from, and just to see him coach at Jackson State and see what he did for them," Oatis told ESPN. "Then coming over to Colorado and make this team great again. It was a really great thing to do."