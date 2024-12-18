Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the top defensive player in college football, has decided to opt out of the Gamecocks' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup with Illinois, coach Shane Beamer said Wednesday.

Kennard, a 6-foot-5, 254-pound edge rusher, led the SEC in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (11.5) and also forced three fumbles. This was his only season at South Carolina after transferring from Georgia Tech.

Beamer said Kennard was skipping the bowl game to prepare for the 2025 NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper has Kennard rated as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the draft, and ESPN's Field Yates projects Kennard to be the No. 26 overall selection by the Green Bay Packers.

Kennard was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by both the coaches and AP and was an integral part of a South Carolina defensive line that was widely considered one of the best in the country. Kennard and freshman Dylan Stewart combined for 18 sacks, and the Gamecocks tied for third nationally with 30 sacks.

South Carolina (9-3) is trying to win 10 or more games for only the fifth time in school history when it takes on Illinois on Dec. 31 in Orlando.