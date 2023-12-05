Open Extended Reactions

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, will return to the team in 2024.

Jeanty, who leads the FBS in scrimmage yards per game at 164.9, announced Tuesday on social media that he will be "a Bronco for life!"

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida, would have been a coveted transfer if he had entered the portal. Jeanty ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (114.7) and also has 552 receiving yards and 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns for Boise State, which rallied to win the Mountain West championship under interim coach Spencer Danielson, who received the permanent job Sunday.

"Knowing the legacy I can leave behind and the impact that I can have to change people's lives is important, and I appreciate the opportunity to do that for a program that changed my life by believing in me when no one else did," Jeanty wrote on X. "I love this city and the people here. This decision feels good. It feels right. It is final."

Jeanty, thrust into a bigger role following an injury to George Holani in the season opener, had six 100-yard rushing performances, including 153 yards against UNLV in the Mountain West championship game. He missed two games because of injury.

Boise State is set to face UCLA on Dec. 16 in the Starco Brands LA Bowl.