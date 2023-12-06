Open Extended Reactions

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is transferring to Louisville, he posted on social media Tuesday night.

Shough, 24, will be a seventh-year senior who turns 25 next September and has played at both Oregon and Texas Tech since starting his college career in 2018. In his three seasons at Texas Tech, all of which were cut short by injuries, he started 13 games and went 9-4 as a starter.

He earned the MVP of the Texas Bowl in a victory over Ole Miss after the 2022 season, throwing for 242 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

Shough began his career at Oregon. He threw for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns in 27 career games combined at the two schools. His career completion percentage is more than 63%.

Overall, he's 13-7 as a college starter, including a 4-3 record while starting for Oregon in 2020.

Shough's final season at Texas Tech ended in late September with a broken fibula, as he left the field with his leg in an air cast in the first quarter against West Virginia. He broke his collarbone early in the 2021 season and then missed six games last year after reinjuring the shoulder.

Shough will look to benefit from the playcalling aggression of Louisville's Jeff Brohm, who values pushing the ball down the field and an attack-based offense. Louisville reached the ACC championship game during Brohm's first year back as head coach in 2023, including boasting the ACC's No. 3 scoring offense (402 total points).

Shough will compete to replace Jack Plummer, 24, who threw for 3,063 yards and 21 touchdowns in his lone season at Louisville.

Shough is a former ESPN 300 recruit from the Class of 2018. He's 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and is from Chandler, Arizona.