Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Nolen is one of four former top recruits for the Aggies to enter the portal Wednesday, joining former five-star defensive end L.T. Overton, the No. 6 prospect in the 2022 class; offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, the No. 61 recruit overall in 2023; and former ESPN 300 tight end Jake Johnson.

Nolen is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore from Powell, Tennessee, who played in 10 games as a true freshman in the 2022 season, making four starts. He had 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack in his first season. He followed that up with 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 2023.

He has already played two seasons and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will likely be one of the more sought-after non-quarterback players in the transfer portal this offseason. When Nolen committed to the Aggies in high school, he chose the program over Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, who could all try to get back in the mix, as well as Ole Miss.

Bisontis will be a loss for the Aggies on the offensive side as he started in 12 games at right tackle as a true freshman this past season. Johnson played in 12 games this season and had 235 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With the four transfer-portal additions today, Texas A&M has lost 11 players to the portal since November, including receiver Raymond Cottrell and quarterback Max Johnson.