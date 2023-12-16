Ohio's defense forces five turnovers, and Rickey Hunt scores five touchdowns as the Bobcats beat Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Bowl season has begun, and our reporters are breaking down all of it.

Below you'll find takeaways from every game as well as game MVPs and the top moments from social media.

At the end of each day we'll crown the current MVP of bowl season. The early leader on Day 1 is Ohio freshman running back Rickey Hunt, who scored five touchdowns in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Full schedule | Results

Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Ohio secured consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in program history, and extended its bowl game winning streak to five behind a stifling first-half defensive effort against Georgia Southern. The Bobcats (10-3) intercepted Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin three times (twice in the first half) from the safety position -- from sixth-year senior Jeremiah Wood, sophomore Adonis Williams Jr. and sixth-year senior Walter Reynolds. The Eagles (6-7) were held to 35 total yards in the first half, turning the ball over three times as the Bobcats jumped out to a 20-0 advantage by halftime. Bobcats' freshman running back Rickey Hunt broke out by recording 133 total yards (115 rushing) and five total touchdowns (four rushing), tying the NCAA bowl record for touchdowns from scrimmage (12th player in history) and establishing a new Ohio bowl game record. Ohio fifth-year senior quarterback Parker Navarro, taking over the reins of the offense after Kurtis Rourke entered the transfer portal, managed the game effectively, despite the team being outgained 383-352 in total yards. Navarro completed 11 of 16 passing for 120 yards and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hunt. -- Blake Baumgartner

MVP: Running back Rickey Hunt, Ohio. The freshman scored five touchdowns and 133 all-purpose yards.