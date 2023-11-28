The 2023-2024 college football bowl season is almost here.
The bowl schedule will be released on Selection Day, Dec. 3 starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. There are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff National Championship and the semifinal games. The bowl games will begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 and end on Monday, Jan. 8.
Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).
coverage:
Bowl projections after Week 12
College Football Playoff schedule
Monday, Jan. 1
CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game
TBD vs. TBD
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 8
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
TBD vs. TBD
NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Year's Six
Friday, Dec. 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
TBD vs. TBD
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Capital One Orange Bowl
ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 1
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Complete college football bowl schedule
Saturday, Dec. 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl
MEAC vs. SWAC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
Sun Belt/AAC/C-USA/MAC
FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
MWC vs. C-USA/AAC/Sun Belt/MAC
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
LA Bowl
MWC vs. Pac-12
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 18
Famous Toastery Bowl
C-USA vs. MAC
Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
AAC vs. TBD
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 21
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 22
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
AAC/ACC/SEC
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham Bowl
AAC/ACC/SEC
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
Camellia Bowl
Sun Belt vs. MAC
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
AAC vs. C-USA
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
MAC vs. MWC
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
68 Ventures Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
AAC/C-USA vs. MWC
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
MAC vs. Big Ten
Ford Field (Detroit)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
AAC/ACC/Big 12/C-USA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Chase Field (Phoenix)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com
AAC vs. ACC
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Duke's Mayo Bowl
ACC vs. SEC
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
Pac-12 vs. ACC
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m., Fox
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
NRG Stadium (Houston)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 28
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
AAC vs. ACC
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
ACC vs. Big Ten
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Pop-Tarts Bowl
ACC vs. Big 12
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 29
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
ACC vs. SEC
EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
ACC vs. Pac-12
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
MAC vs. MWC
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 1
ReliaQuest Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App