The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost here.

There are 43 bowl games, beginning Dec. 16 with Georgia Southern facing Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and ending Jan. 8 with the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama selected to battle for the title.

Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times ET).

College Football Playoff schedule

Monday, Jan. 1

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 8

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

TBD vs. TBD

NRG Stadium (Houston)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year's Six

Friday, Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 1

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Complete college football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Howard vs. Florida A&M

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State

FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

LA Bowl

UCLA vs. Boise State

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Cal vs. Texas Tech

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

UTSA vs. Marshall

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida vs. Syracuse

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

Troy vs. Duke

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

James Madison vs. Air Force

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Georgia State vs. Utah State

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

68 Ventures Bowl

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Utah vs. Northwestern

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Ford Field (Detroit)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV

Chase Field (Phoenix)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Louisville vs. USC

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

SMU vs. Boston College

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers vs. Miami

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State vs. Kansas State

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl

Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Clemson vs. Kentucky

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin vs. LSU

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Tennessee

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App